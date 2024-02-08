Hornets send Gordon Hayward to Thunder for 3 players, 2 second-round draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets traded often-injured small forward Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Tre Mann, forward Davis Bertans, point guard Vasilije Micic and second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. The deal became official late Thursday night. The Hornets signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract in 2020 hoping he would help them become a consistent playoff team. But that hasn’t happened as Charlotte is headed toward an eighth straight season without a trip to the postseason, the longest current streak in the NBA. If Hayward is able to return from a left calf strain, he could help the Thunder, who entered Thursday’s games tied with Minnesota and Denver for the best record in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.