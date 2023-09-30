Hornets say F/C Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to ‘personal reasons’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets announced that 2021 first-round draft pick Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons. The forward/center had a bizarre post on Instagram Live where he danced and rambled incoherently. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said last week that Jones has not been participating in the team’s voluntary workouts, but wouldn’t comment further. The Hornets said in a statement there was no timetable for his return to the team and that “out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comments regarding the matter at this time.”

