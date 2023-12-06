Hornets president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield stepping down after 17 seasons for health reasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield is stepping down from his position and departing the organization due to health reasons after more than 17 years leading the team’s business operations. Whitfield says he successfully battled throat cancer over the last 18 months and wants to focus on his mother’s health. Whitfield joined then-owner Michael Jordan’s Bobcats in July 2006, serving as president and chief operating officer for 12 years before taking on the role of president and vice chairman in 2018. He oversaw growth in the organization, including the name change from Bobcats back to the Hornets in 2014.

