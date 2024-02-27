Hornets pledge ‘full funding’ for downtown practice facility above city’s $30M investment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NBA’s Hornets say they are committed to “fully funding” a new practice facility in downtown Charlotte above the $30 million to be provided by the city under a revised proposal. The Hornets, now co-owned by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, have teamed with longtime partner Novant Health to offer a destination for what it called leading-edge sports medicine and orthopedic care as part of the mixed-use practice facility development. The practice facility would be built near the Spectrum Center, where the Hornets play their home games. City leaders are expected to vote on the new practice facility next month. The project has an estimated completion date by the end of 2026.

