Hornets officially name Jeff Peterson as their new new president of basketball operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets officially announced the hiring of Jeff Peterson as executive vice president of basketball operations on Tuesday. Peterson, who had been serving as the Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager, replaces longtime NBA executive Mitch Kupchak, who is moving into an advisory role with the Hornets. Peterson will be introduced at a news conference on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Hornets co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin said in a joint release that Peterson shares their vision, values and goal of becoming the premier franchise in the NBA.

