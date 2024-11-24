Hornets lose veteran forward Grant Williams to a torn ACL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say forward Grant Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is out indefinitely. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 125-119 on Saturday night. Williams appeared in 16 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

