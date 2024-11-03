Hornets’ Lee: We need to find out if Ball can guard 1-on-1 after fouling out twice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has been tearing it up offense. Now new Hornets coach Charles Lee wants Ball to prove he can do it on defense, too. Ball fouled out for the second straight night against the Boston Celtics as the Hornets lost 113-103 on Saturday night. The 23-year-old Ball has fouled out three times and has 30 fouls in six games. Lee said the team has to continue to challenge Ball and will need to find out if he can guard his man one-on-one or if they need to send a double team to help out. On the offensive end, Ball has been spectacular, averaging 29 points through six games while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.