Hornets’ LaMelo Ball wears protective ankle braces in first practice since February fracture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball went through his first NBA practice in more than seven months on Tuesday, returning to the floor with a new look. Ball wore ankle braces on both legs. The Charlotte Hornets’ 2022 NBA All-Star point guard has turned to the protective braces on after three serious injuries last season that limited him to just 36 games. Ball sprained his right ankle twice, then fractured it on Feb. 27, ending his season prematurely. Ball hasn’t worn ankle braces before since coming into the league as the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. He has been wearing them during workouts this summer and pickup games.

