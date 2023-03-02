Hornets: LaMelo Ball out for season after ankle surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball’s season is officially over. The Charlotte Hornets announced that the third-year point guard underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Ball was injured in Charlotte’s victory Monday night over the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old Ball was limited to 36 games this season. He sprained his left ankle three times, costing him 27 games. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 35.2 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.