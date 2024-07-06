Hornets keeping forward Miles Bridges after agreeing to 3-year, $75M contact, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Charlotte Hornets have re-signed forward Miles Bridges to a three-year, $75 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement cannot yet be announced. Bridges has spent his first five seasons with the Hornets and indicated leading up to free agency that he wanted to remain with the team. Also, Charlotte announced that it received guard Devonte’ Graham from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for cash considerations, but subsequently waived Graham. Charlotte also waived forward Davis Bertans, guard Bryce McGowens and forward Aleksej Pokusevski.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.