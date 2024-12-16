Hornets hope to get all 5 starters back on the floor for 1st time this season vs. 76ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to have all five starters on the floor together for the first time this season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. LaMelo Ball, who hasn’t played since straining his calf on Nov. 27, is listed as questionable. The Hornets entered camp with plans on starting Ball alongside Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Josh Green and Mark Williams. Williams began the season injured and Miller and Bridges also missed time. Ball had been playing at an All-Star level before the injury, averaging 31.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

