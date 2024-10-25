Hornets guard Brandon Miller to miss at least a week with strained left glute

ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Brandon Miller, one of the team’s top players, for at least a week due to a strained left glute. After suffering the injury, Miller sat out the second half of the Hornets’ 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season. The Hornets said Friday night before their game at Atlanta that Miller will be evaluated in a week, meaning the high-scoring guard is expected to miss at least three games. The Hornets also were without starting center Mark Williams, who has a strained tendon in his left foot, against the Hawks.

