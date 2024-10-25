Hornets guard Brandon Miller to miss at least a week with strained left glute

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dunks as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will be without guard Brandon Miller, one of the team’s top players, for at least a week due to a strained left glute. After suffering the injury, Miller sat out the second half of the Hornets’ 110-105 victory at Houston to open the season. The Hornets said Friday night before their game at Atlanta that Miller will be evaluated in a week, meaning the high-scoring guard is expected to miss at least three games. The Hornets also were without starting center Mark Williams, who has a strained tendon in his left foot, against the Hawks.

