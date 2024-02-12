Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak steps down, will serve in advisory role in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will begin a search for a new president of basketball operations after longtime NBA executive Mitch Kupchak stepped down on Monday. Kupchak has served as the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager since 2018. He will transition into an advisory role once the new hire joins the organization. Kupchak’s contract was set to expire after the season. The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since Kupchak’s arrival in 2018. Kupchak was originally hired by Michael Jordan, who sold the team last year.

