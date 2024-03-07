Hornets finalizing deal to make Dotun Akinwale assistant general manager, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to make Atlanta Hawks executive Dotun Akinwale their new assistant general manager. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because details of the contract are still being worked out. Akinwale will serve under Hornets new executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson, who was hired earlier in the week. Akinwale has 11 years of NBA experience as an executive and was promoted last year by the Hawks to vice president of player personnel.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.