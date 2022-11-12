Hornets’ Ball is back in action, scores 15 in season debut

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut at Miami and was in Charlotte’s starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason. Ball finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

