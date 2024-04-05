Horne’s return to NC State has played a critical role in the Wolfpack’s unexpected Final Four run

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina State’s unexpected run to the Final Four couldn’t have happened without guard DJ Horne. He’s been the Wolfpack’s leading scorer and is a native of Raleigh, where N.C. State is located. But he took a long path to get to this moment. It started with two years at Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference. Then came two years at Arizona State. Now he’s back in the state of Arizona as N.C. State makes the program’s first Final Four trip since 1983. Purdue awaits N.C. State in Saturday’s matchup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.