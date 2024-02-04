Hornery scores 14, Southern Cal cruises past Oregon State 82-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Hornery scored 14 points off the bench and Southern Cal breezed to an 82-54 victory over Oregon State. Hornery missed both of his 3-point attempts but hit all five tries from inside the arc for the Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). He was 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed four rebounds as USC snapped a six-game skid by beating Oregon State at home for the eighth time in the last nine matchups. Jordan Pope, the reigning conference player of the week, had 14 points to lead the Beavers (11-11, 3-8), but he also had half of their 12 turnovers.

