Horner says he settled Red Bull F1 dispute to end sniping

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico,, left, talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner prior the third practice run of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Moises Castillo]

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says he settled with the FIA over the team’s breach of the spending cap last season to stop the sniping throughout the Formula One paddock. Horner said Red Bull has had an emotional month that has included Max Verstappen winning his second championship, and the team winning the constructors title the day after the team owner’s death. But Red Bull has also been publicly vilified during the FIA’s audit into its 2021 spending and the cheating allegations personally offended the head of the team.

