Horne, Taylor pace NC State to overtime win over Boston College, 84-78

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Horne scored 21 points and North Carolina State beat Boston College 84-78 in overtime. Jayden Taylor’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime put the Wolfpack ahead 77-75 and they never trailed again. Jaeden Zackery made two foul shots with 1:42 left to mark Boston College’s last lead at 75-74. The difference came down to the foul line where the Wolfpack made 18 of 21 compared to 14 of 26 for Boston College. Zackery scored 20 points for Boston College.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.