Horne scores season-best 26 points to lead N.C. State to 83-66 victory over winless Detroit Mercy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne made six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 26 points, and North Carolina State beat winless Detroit Mercy 83-66. Horne was 9 of 15 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds to go with a career-best six assists. Ben Middlebrooks added 11 points, and DJ Burns Jr. and Dennis Parker Jr. each scored 10 points for N.C. State (9-3), which has won five of its last six games. Donovann Toatley scored 21 points and Marcus Tankersley added 20 for Detroit Mercy (0-13). Edoardo Del Cadia chipped in 10 points.

