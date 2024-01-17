Horne scores 21 points, N.C. State rallies from an 11-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 83-76

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 21 points and North Carolina State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wake Forest 83-76. N.C. State made six free throws and Horne followed with a jumper during an 8-0 spurt that gave the Wolfpack a 73-69 lead with 1:50 remaining. Andrew Carr’s three-point play pulled Wake Forest to 73-72, but Ben Middlebrooks answered with a layup and the Wolfpack shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to seal it for N.C. State (13-4, 5-1 ACC). Carr scored a career-high 28 points for Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2).

