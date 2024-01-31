Horne, Morsell load lift as North Carolina St. ends 3-game skid holding off injured Miami

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 22 points and Casey Morsell scored 17 and the two combined to make half of North Carolina’s shots and the Wolfpack ended their three-game losing streak beating Miami 74-68 in frantic fashion at the end. Morsell’s 3-pointer with 2:45 left before halftime made it 29-27 with 2:45 remaining before halftime and North Carolina State never trailed again. North Carolina State led 33-29 at halftime, and despite its persistent lead could never create safe distance against Miami. Nigel Pack scored all 23 of his points after halftime and Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar each recorded double-doubles for Miami who were without second-leading scorer Matthew Cleveland (14.8 points per game).

