Horne hits game-winning shot and scores 27 points, N.C. State rallies late to beat Clemson 78-77

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 27 points, including the game winner with 9.8 seconds left, and North Carolina State scored the last five points to beat Clemson 78-77, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series. Horne scored six straight points and added a 3-pointer to cap a 16-6 run to tie it 71-all with 3:32 remaining. Clemson pushed ahead to 77-73 on a Jack Clark layup and a jumper from Joe Girard with 1:07 to play. Chase Hunter missed a layup on Clemson’s final possession. Girard made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting to lead Clemson (17-8, 7-7).

