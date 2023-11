RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half as N.C. State rolled to a third-straight win, beating Charleston Southern 87-53. N.C. State has now started the season 3-0 six times in seven seasons under coach Kevin Keatts.

