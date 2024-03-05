Hopman Cup canceled because of Paris Olympics. It will return in 2025

LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup in France has been canceled to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics. The International Tennis Federation says the mixed team event will return in 2025. It was scheduled to take place in the southern city of Nice at the end of July. The Olympic tennis tournament takes place from July 27 to Aug. 4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.