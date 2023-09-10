Hopkins throws for 4 TDs, Croskey-Merritt runs for 3; New Mexico thumps Tennessee Tech, ends skid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw four touchdown passes, Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 163 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and New Mexico beat Tennessee Tech 56-10 to snap a 10-game losing streak. New Mexico, which ended last season on a nine-game skid and lost its season opener against Texas A&M 52-10, won for the first time in nearly a calendar year, dating to the Lobos 27-10 win over UTEP on Sept. 17, 2023. Hopkins completed 13 of 17 passes for 273 yards with an interception. Roberts was 17-of-29 passing for 164 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Metrius Fleming, for Tennessee Tech.

