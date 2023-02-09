Hopkins leads No. 20 Providence past Georgetown, 74-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown with 19 points and Primo Spears added 18. Brandon Murray scored 16 as the Hoyas dropped their fourth straight.
Providence forward Ed Croswell (5) cheers with teammates as Providence takes the lead over Georgetown in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Georgetown guard Wayne Bristol Jr. (31), center left, defends as Providence guard Devin Carter (22) takes a shot at the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing shouts from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
