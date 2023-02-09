Hopkins leads No. 20 Providence past Georgetown, 74-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars won for the fourth time in five games. Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown with 19 points and Primo Spears added 18. Brandon Murray scored 16 as the Hoyas dropped their fourth straight.

