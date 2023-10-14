Hoover throws for 439 yards and four TDs in his first TCU start as Frogs roll past BYU 44-11

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for TCU as the Horned Frogs beat Big 12 newcomer BYU 44-11. The Horned Frogs jumped ahead 14-0 in the game’s first five minutes. Millard Bradford had a 35-yard interception return for a TD and Hoover’s first drive ended with a 42-yard TD to JP Richardson. Hoover completed 37 of 58 passes. BYU was held to a season-low 243 total yards. Kedon Slovis was 15-of-34 passing for 152 yards with that interception and a lost fumble. Hoover started in place of the injured Chandler Morris.

