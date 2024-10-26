Hoover throws 3 TDs as TCU rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Texas Tech 35-34

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 344 yards and his third touchdown was a go-ahead 84-yarder to Eric McAlister as TCU rallied from a 17-point deficit after halftime to beat Texas Tech 35-34. Texas Tech was driving to set up a potential game-winning field goal when true freshman quarterback Will Hammond fumbled at the TCU 27 with 1:38 left. Hammond had taken over for injured starter Behren Morton. Hoover completed 21 of 32 passes and overcame three turnovers of his own, a fumble when being sacked and two interceptions. Both teams are 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big 12 play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.