Hoover throws 3 TDs as TCU rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Texas Tech 35-34

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover (10) leaps forward past Texas Tech linebacker Charles Esters III (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Chris Torres/Star-Telegram via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Torres]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 344 yards and his third touchdown was a go-ahead 84-yarder to Eric McAlister as TCU rallied from a 17-point deficit after halftime to beat Texas Tech 35-34. Texas Tech was driving to set up a potential game-winning field goal when true freshman quarterback Will Hammond fumbled at the TCU 27 with 1:38 left. Hammond had taken over for injured starter Behren Morton. Hoover completed 21 of 32 passes and overcame three turnovers of his own, a fumble when being sacked and two interceptions. Both teams are 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big 12 play.

