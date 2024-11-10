Hoover passes for 287 yards as TCU rolls past Oklahoma State 38-13

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover passed for 287 yards and a touchdown, and TCU rolled past Oklahoma State 38-13. JP Richardson caught seven passes for 100 yards and Cam Cook ran for two touchdowns for the Horned Frogs. TCU scored on six of its first seven possessions to hand Oklahoma State its seventh straight loss. The Horned Frogs didn’t punt until halfway through the fourth quarter. The win makes TCU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) bowl eligible again after missing out in 2023. Oklahoma State clinched its first losing season since 2005 — Mike Gundy’s first as head coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.