Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers have suspended punt returner Connor Delp indefinitely from all team activities. No reason for the punishment was cited in the news release. The announcement comes two days before Indiana visits Michigan State as the teams battle for the Old Brass Spittoon. Delp played high school football in suburban Indianapolis and was a freshman walk-on in 2021. But he was also suspended from all team activities in November 2021. He made his college debut in September against Western Kentucky and has returned six punts for 27 yards, replacing the injured D.J. Matthews Jr.

