Hoosiers seek to defend home court against hot Fairfield squad

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana doesn’t want a repeat of what happened on its home floor in the women’s NCAA Tournament last season. The then-top seeded Hoosiers were upset by No. 9 seed Miami 70-68 in the second round. The fourth-seeded Hoosiers (24-5) will face 13th-seeded Fairfield (31-1) in Saturday’s first round. Fifth-seeded Oklahoma (22-9) faces No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast (29-4) in the second game. Hoosier guard Sara Scalia said the loss still serves as motivation. She adds Indiana needs to use home court as an advantage this year and give the fans something to cheer about.

