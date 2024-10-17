Hoosiers, Huskers ready to square off following open dates as they try to stay near top of Big Ten
No. 16 Indiana and Nebraska were not supposed to be here after their bye weeks — both sitting near the top of the Big Ten standings. The Hoosiers are off to their first 6-0 start since 1967 and share the league lead with No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State — the only teams with 3-0 league marks. The Cornhuskers sit game in back of the leaders being picked to finish in the middle of the pack. But after falling out of the Top 25 with a loss to Illinois, the Cornhuskers have won two straight and could return to the rankings — with a win Saturday at Indiana.
