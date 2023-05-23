Hoosiers bring back Calbert Cheaney as assistant coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson has hired Big Ten career scoring leader Calbert Cheaney as his new director of player development. Cheaney had spent the last three seasons on the staff of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. It’s Cheaney’s second coaching round at his alma mater. He was the director of operations in 2011-12. He also helped oversee the internal and external development of Indiana’s players in 2012-13. Cheaney will not be involved with recruiting in his new role.

