Hoops legend Cheryl Miller filled with pride as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese make mark on WNBA

PHOENIX (AP) — Cheryl Miller will coach the WNBA All-Stars against Team USA during All-Star weekend. The women’s hoops trailblazer was one of the game’s early stars in the 1980s. At USC, she was a two-time national champion and a four-time All-America selection. Now the 60-year-old is relishing her role as one of the game’s ambassadors. She’s enjoyed the basketball rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, saying it’s good for the sport as it continues to grow. Reese and Clark will both be on Miller’s team for Saturday’s game.

