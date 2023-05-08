Hoops Hall of Famer Ray Allen receives degree from UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Twenty-seven years after hitting his last jump shot in the building, Ray Allen walked back into Gampel Pavilion on Sunday wearing a cap and gown. The 47-year-old basketball Hall of Famer sat in the stands with other graduating students, under a banner commemorating the retirement of his UConn jersey, then took his place in the procession to receive his bachelor’s degree in general studies. The two-time NBA champion was greeted with a loud ovation as he was handed his diploma and gave a thumbs up to his family.

