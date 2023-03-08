Hooligan who punched Sevilla goalkeeper jailed for 2 months

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A soccer hooligan who ran onto the field during PSV Eindhoven’s Europa League match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish club’s goalkeeper in the face has been sentenced to two months in prison. The 20-year-old was convicted of assaulting goalie Marko Dmitrovic and breaching a stadium ban. The court says the man had two previous convictions for soccer-related offenses and was under the influence of alcohol when he ran onto the pitch late in the match on Feb. 23 and punched Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper was not injured. UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against PSV. The club has strongly condemned the pitch invasion.

