Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana to 86-70 win over Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State. Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21 with 8:31 remaining in the first half. He connected for a sixth time near the end of a 17-1 run and the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten Conference) took a 46-30 lead into halftime. Key had a 3-pointer and a dunk and Brice Sensabaugh’s layup cut the Buckeyes’ deficit to 48-37 two minutes into the second half. Race Thompson answered with a three-point play and the Hoosiers stayed comfortably in front on the way to their fifth straight conference win. Sensabaugh paced Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) with 23 points and six rebounds.

