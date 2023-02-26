Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points and Trey Galloway added 10 of his 13 in the second half to lead No. 17 Indiana to a 79-71 victory at No. 5 Purdue. The Hoosiers pulled their first season sweep in this rivalry since 2012-13. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 26 points and 16 rebounds. But Purdue blew a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten title by losing for the third time in four games. Hood-Schifino kept the game close in the first half and Galloway scored eight points and had an assist in a game-changing 12-0 second half run.

