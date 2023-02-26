Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points and Trey Galloway added 10 of his 13 in the second half to lead No. 17 Indiana to a 79-71 victory at No. 5 Purdue. The Hoosiers pulled their first season sweep in this rivalry since 2012-13. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 26 points and 16 rebounds. But Purdue blew a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten title by losing for the third time in four games. Hood-Schifino kept the game close in the first half and Galloway scored eight points and had an assist in a game-changing 12-0 second half run.

