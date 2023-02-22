Honor’s 3 lifts Missouri past Mississippi St. 66-64 in OT

By The Associated Press
Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left, celebrate after the team's overtime win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points, Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Mississippi State 66-64. Honor made two 3s and Noah Carter a third as the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 9-7 in the extra period. Dashawn Davis missed a jumper and Eric Reed Jr. the putback on Mississippi State’s final possession. Missouri (20-8, 8-7 SEC) ended a two-game skid and collected its 15th home win, its most since winning 16 in 2013-14. Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.