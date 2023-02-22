Honor’s 3 lifts Missouri past Mississippi St. 66-64 in OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points, Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Mississippi State 66-64. Honor made two 3s and Noah Carter a third as the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 9-7 in the extra period. Dashawn Davis missed a jumper and Eric Reed Jr. the putback on Mississippi State’s final possession. Missouri (20-8, 8-7 SEC) ended a two-game skid and collected its 15th home win, its most since winning 16 in 2013-14. Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.