Honor Huff hits 7 3-pointers, scores 25 as Chattanooga beats Louisville 81-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 25 points and hit seven of Chattanooga’s 14 3-pointers, Myles Che added 22 points and the Mocs beat Louisville 81-71. Sam Alexis was 7-of-10 shooting and had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Chattanooga and Tyler Millin grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five points. Skyy Clark converted a three-point play that capped an 8-0 run and gave Louisville a 17-16 lead midway through the first half but Millin answered with a 3-pointer and the Mocs never again trailed. Tre White led Louisville with 16 points but shot just 4 of 12 from the field. Mike James added 14 points and Clark finished with 12 on 5-of-17 shooting.

