Hong, Young lead Stanford men’s gymnastics to 5th consecutive national title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stanford’s Asher Hong won the vault, parallel bars and rings and teammate Khoi Young won the all-around title to help the Cardinal secure its fifth consecutive NCAA men’s gymnastics national championship. Stanford won its 10th title in program history and joins Nebraska (1979-83) as the only schools to win five in a row. The Cardinal finished with 425.324 points, 5.635 ahead of second-place Michigan. Oklahoma finished with 412.956 to edge out fourth-place Nebraska (412.427) and Illinois (411.659). Ohio State was sixth with 399.122. Hong scored a 15.266 to win the vault for the second consecutive season in Rotation 1 as Stanford had 73.632 — the highest score by any team in any rotation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.