Honeycutt delivers again as North Carolina sweeps West Virginia to grab spot in College World Series

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt hit a home run on the game’s first pitch after ending the opener of the best-of-three series with a walk-off two-run shot and North Carolina held off West Virginia 2-1, sweeping the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional and grabbing a berth in the College World Series. North Carolina (47-14) will play in its 12th CWS looking to win it for the first time. The Tar Heels finished second in back-to-back seasons, losing both times to the Oregon State Beavers in 2006-07. North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia have clinched berths in the Series with five spots still up for grabs. West Virginia (36-24) advanced to a super regional for the first time in school history,

