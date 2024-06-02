Honeycutt blasts two home runs and Tar Heels are on verge of super regional after 6-2 win over LSU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt hit two long home runs and North Carolina advanced to the championship round of the Chapel Hill Regional, defeating LSU 6-2. After 4 1/2 scoreless innings, North Carolina broke through in the bottom of the fifth with Honeycutt’s three-run shot deep to left field. LSU, the defending national champion, fought back by drawing back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning. Honeycutt answered in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a solo shot that was also deep to left field. It was his 61st career home run. The Tar Heels added two in the eighth on a single by Gavin Gallaher and a groundout by Alex Madera.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.