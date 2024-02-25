Honduras striker Alberth Elis remains in induced coma after clashing heads in 2nd-tier French game

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — French club Bordeaux says Honduras striker Alberth Elis remains in an induced coma after suffering a head injury. The 28-year-old Elis sustained the injury at the start of a French second division match against Guingamp on Saturday after he clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis. Elis was taken to a local hospital in Bordeaux and underwent surgery on Saturday night. Bordeaux said in a statement on Sunday that it was “impossible” to comment further on the seriousness of the injury and did not expect to give any further updates in the next few days.

