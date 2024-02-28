Honduras striker Alberth Elis is ‘waking up’ from an induced coma after head injury with Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Honduras striker Alberth Elis is waking up from an induced coma after suffering a head injury when playing for Bordeaux. The 28-year-old Elis sustained the injury at the start of a second division match against Guingamp on Saturday after he clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis. Elis was taken to a local hospital in Bordeaux and underwent surgery on Saturday night. His family says in a statement that they are “happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering.”

