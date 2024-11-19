Homophobic abuse of Kerr and Mewis is ‘unacceptable,’ Chelsea manager says

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea women’s team manager Sonia Bompastor has condemned the homophobic abuse that striker Sam Kerr and U.S. midfielder Kristie Mewis faced after they announced they are expecting a baby. Kerr, the Australia captain, and Mewis revealed the news Monday on their respective Instagram accounts with pictures of the couple and a post that read: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” Mewis, who plays for West Ham, is pregnant. Some users responded with homophobic comments. Bompastor says “This is just unacceptable to have these kind of comments, especially in our world in 2024.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.