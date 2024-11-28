Homewrecker: Young sets career-high with 22 assists, Hawks hand Cavaliers first loss in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA’s leader in assists handed Cleveland a rare loss. Trae Young got a career-high 22 assists — the most in the league this season — as the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a 135-124 win over the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time in 11 home games this season. One of the game’s deepest shooters, Young also made a 39-foot 3-pointer in the final two minutes. Young’s assist total was one better than the 21 recorded by New Orleans guard Elfrid Payton earlier this week. It was also just one shy of the Hawks’ team record held by Mookie Blaylock, who got 23 assists on March 6, 1993 against Utah.

