Hometown favorite Alexander Zverev beats Laslo Djere in straight sets to win Hamburg European Open

By The Associated Press
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after a winning exchange with Serbia's Laslo Djere during the men's singles final of the Hamburg European Open ATP tournament, at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Molter]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Alexander Zverev has defeated Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3 to win the Hamburg European Open for the first time. It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament. The fourth-seeded Zverev began the week denying allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against him. Zverev said the matter was being handled by his lawyers. Zverev converted three of his four break points to beat the 57th-ranked Djere in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

