Homers by Schanuel and Neto propel Angels to a 3-2 victory over Padres after Machado was injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto homered as the Los Angeles Angels finished off a three-game sweep of San Diego with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night after Padres star Manny Machado left with a leg injury.

The Padres announced after the game Machado suffered a strained right hip flexor. The third baseman appeared to hurt his upper right leg after running out an attempted double play ball during the fourth inning. He was looked at by a trainer before walking gingerly back to the first-base dugout.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had the seventh four-hit game of his career and first since 2021 as the Padres dropped four straight on the road for the first time this season.

It was the first time since last July against the Yankees that the Angels swept a three-game series at home. Coming into the series, the Halos had dropped 21 of 28 games at The Big A, easily the worst home start in franchise history.

José Soriano (3-5) had his fifth straight start in which he went at least six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits with one strikeout.

Matt Moore retired the side in the ninth for his first save since 2022 with Texas.

San Diego’s Dylan Cease (5-5) also went six innings and gave up three runs and four hits and struck out six.

Schanuel broke out of an 0-for-18 slump when he connected on a slider by Cease and hit the auxiliary scoreboard just above the wall in right-center. It was the Halos’ third leadoff homer this season and second by Schanuel.

Neto then made it 3-0 in the second with a two-run, two-out drive to left-center.

San Diego broke through with two runs in the sixth. It opened the frame with three straight hits, but also took advantage of Angels errors.

After Luis Campusano led off with a base hit, Luis Arraez beat the shift with a double to left. Campusano scored and Arraez moved to third after Angels left fielder Taylor Ward threw it over the head of the shortstop Neto and the ball rolled all the way to the backstop near the first-base dugout.

Arreaz then scored when Tatis hit a sinking line drive on which right fielder Jo Adell just missed making a sliding catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (hamstring) did some light on-field activities before the game and could begin jogging this weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: Begin a four-game series at Arizona. RHP Randy Vásquez (1-3, 5.74 ERA) looks for his second straight win.

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (2-5, 4.69 ERA) takes the mound Friday for the start of a weekend series against Houston.

